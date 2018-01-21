Turning over a new leaf

TUTTI FRUTTI: Eating vegan is not as scary as it sounds to omnivores.

TUTTI FRUTTI: Eating vegan is not as scary as it sounds to omnivores. Tanya Easterby

AGEING is the process of becoming older.

Ageing is among the greatest known risk factors for most human diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation, many of the diseases suffered by older persons are the result of dietary factors, some of which have been operating since infancy.

These factors are then compounded by changes that naturally occur with the ageing process.

Its article suggests dietary fat seems to be associated with cancer of the colon, pancreas and prostate.

Atherogenic risk factors such as increased blood pressure, blood lipids and glucose intolerance, all of which are significantly affected by dietary factors, play a significant role in the development of coronary heart disease.

The WHO has said degenerative diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and cancer are all diet-affected.

Increasingly in the diet/disease debate, the role that micronutrients play in promoting health and preventing non-communicable disease is receiving considerable attention. For example, an article in the South China Morning Post suggests more people are trying plant-based diets.

According to Australia's peak health body, the National Health and Medical Research Council, vegan diets are healthy and nutritionally adequate and are appropriate for individuals of all ages. Alternatives to animal foods such as nuts, seeds, legumes, beans and tofu can increase dietary variety and provide a valuable and affordable source of protein and other nutrients.

Over the past five months, I have been living a plant-based lifestyle.

I have not regretted this change in my lifestyle.

I have lost weight, have more energy and generally feel healthy in myself.

It's no secret that boosting your fruit and vegetable intake has major health benefits, but that's only if you do it the right way.

Experts say a healthy vegan diet comes down to balance, conscientious eating and food smarts. Make sure it's a well-balanced diet that has a wide variety of foods.

If one of your new year's resolutions was to become healthier in 2018 then the first place to start is with your diet.

Diet alone is not the answer.

Exercise also is a factor and that issue causes a whole broader discussion that is not able to be discussed this time.