Turning around the worst performing school in Queensland

TURNAROUND: Redbank Plains State High School principal Tom Beck took over in the middle of 2017 with the school ranking as the worst in Queensland for its number of suspensions. Rob Williams

PRINCIPAL Tom Beck was seeking a challenge to cap off a career in education that has spanned more than 30 years, and he certainly found it.

After taking over at Redbank Plains State High School in the middle of 2017, Mr Beck vowed to turn around a school ranked as the worst in Queensland for its number of suspensions.

Now he is well on his way to fulfilling his promise. He believes he has revived a "sense of optimism” sorely missing on his arrival.

In 2016, Redbank's total school disciplinary actions, which includes short and long suspensions as well as exclusions, totalled 1268.

Last year, that figure dropped 40 per cent, down to 755. Mr Beck wants that figure to drop below 600 for 2019 - less than half the 2016 figure.

"I was really looking for a challenge and going to a place where I could make a difference at the end of my teaching career,” he said.

"It was a good base to work from. You know that when you're working in a a difficult situation, the changes you make will really make a difference.

"We're no longer the worst in the state and we're nowhere near the highest in the Ipswich region either.”

Mr Beck said the turnaround came from raising standards of discipline, which had resulted in many positive results throughout the school community.

Redbank Plains was ranked just inside the top 50 schools in the state for the number of OP eligible students who achieved a ranking of between one and five.

The two OP 1s from students in the past two years were the first at the school for more than a decade.

The percentage of students achieving an OP rank of between 1-15 has jumped from 44.6 per cent in 2016 to 90 per cent in 2018.

"One of the most important things we've brought in is a concept of restorative justice,” he said.

"So instead of the student doing something bad, getting a suspension, coming back and repeating the process, we've now developed a program where the student looks at their actions and works in consultation with teachers and other staff to improve their behaviour.

"We've reduced the number of repeat students who do not repeat the same behaviour to anything like the extent they did in the past.”

"Having high expectations is the secret and not accepting that the Redbank Plains students or the community couldn't achieve them. The more you expect, the better they do and that's worked. It's very satisfying.”

Mr Beck said the mood at the school had transformed to become a much calmer and more ordered place for kids to come each day, with a range of new initiatives and programs being introduced.

A state-of-the-art STEM centre was built last year, a foreign language subject was brought in for the first time in many years, recycling and environmental program has kept grounds clean and a school ski trip was reintroduced.

"Kids are settled so they're more involved in their learning and not playing up,” he said.

Mr Beck plans to retire in five years when his daughter finishes high school and wants to leave the school in the best shape possible.

"This is the high point of my career,” he said.

"I've given a commitment to the community that this will be my last school. I would see this as my legacy project when I retire.

"I want Redbank Plains State High School to be the best school it can possibly be and provide the best opportunities for the students in this community to succeed.