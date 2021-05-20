Menu
Hundreds of new jobs will be on offer at Virgin Australia as part of the airline’s rejuvenation from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
Business

‘Turned a corner’: Virgin to add 250 jobs

by Gerard Cockburn
20th May 2021 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM

Hundreds of new jobs will be on offer at Virgin Australia as part of the airline’s rejuvenation from the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation’s second largest airline group has announced 250 new roles to assist with an increase in flights and the addition of five new routes.

By the end of October, Virgin anticipates it will add 700 extra flights a week to its operating schedule.

New positions will be across the company and will include ground handling, tech, pilots and cabin crew.

The new routes come off the back of heightened domestic travel demand while international borders remain shut, with new routes including Sydney to Darwin, and Adelaide to Cairns.

Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka says the company has turned a corner. Picture: Supplied.
Virgin chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said a spike in traveller confidence provided an opportunity for the company to bring on more services and staff.

“Growing confidence in the community, thanks to the vaccination rollout and domestic borders staying largely open, means the time is right for us to bring back jobs and put more aircraft in the skies,” Ms Hrdlicka said.

“We are so pleased to have turned a corner from the worst of the pandemic and to soon welcome 250 new and highly skilled individuals into the Virgin Australia team.”

New routes include:

  • Darwin – Sydney – daily services (seasonal) from July
  • Adelaide – Cairns – four flights per week from August
  • Sydney – Townsville – three flights per week from end of July
  • Melbourne – Townsville – three flights per week from August
  • Cairns – Perth – four flights per week from end of July

