Turnbull's Eureka moment bans flag from sites

Building and construction workers rally in Melbourne last year against the Turnbull Government's reintroduction of the Australian Building and Construction Commission. JOE CASTRO

THE CFMEU has come out swinging after the Turnbull Government's building industry watchdog's announcement of new Building Code rules to stop the Eureka flag from being displayed on building sites.

The Australian Building and Construction Commission directive puts companies at risk of being banned from federal building work if employees display the Eureka flag or union slogans on employer-supplied clothing and equipment.

CFMEU national construction secretary Dave Noonan said the directive showed nothing had changed at the ABCC since former boss Nigel Hadgkiss quit last September after breaching the Fair Work Act.

"Nigel Hadgkiss acted like a partisan attack dog for the Turnbull Government,” Mr Noonan said in a statement.

"We can now see that the new leadership of the ABCC is no different. It is very clear that the Turnbull Government's ABCC is not about productivity or industry reform.

"The ABCC is merely a taxpayer-funded vehicle for the Liberal Party's culture war against unions.

"There are real problems that require the PM's attention, like stagnating wage growth and casualisation of the workforce.

"Yet they have gone out of their way to make a specific set of rules ... a flag that represents a struggle for democracy and fairness.”

The changes make the display of a single union logo on equipment on a construction site a breach of code.

Union logos were permissible under the previous rules unless they were "voluminous or large scale”.