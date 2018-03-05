Turnbull suffers blow in latest Newspoll

The Western Sydney City Deal was officially unveiled by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and eight local councils at the Werrington Park Corporate Centre on Sunday morning.

The Western Sydney City Deal was officially unveiled by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and eight local councils at the Werrington Park Corporate Centre on Sunday morning. AAP Image - Ben Rushton

THE gap between Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten as preferred Prime Minister has closed dramatically, according to the latest Newspoll.

Mr Turnbull is sitting just ahead in the polls at 37 per cent, with Mr Shorten sitting close behind on 35 per cent, according to the results published by The Australian on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister was 14 points ahead of Mr Shorten at the start of February.

Satisfaction ratings for both also fell, with the Prime Minister dropping two points to 32 per cent and the Opposition Leader dropping down one point to 33 per cent.

There was no change to the two-party preferred vote, which remains at 53 per cent to 47, with the Coalition behind Labor.

The Coalition's primary vote rose one point to 37 per cent and Labor's went up by the same margin to 38 per cent.