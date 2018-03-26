Turn purple today for kids like Ollie battling epilepsy

AN IPSWICH child will today spend Purple Day for Epilepsy in hospital in the search for a cure to his disease.

Oliver Sheppard is a playful and loving two-year-old boy living with epilepsy.

Unfortunately, Oliver is in the 30 per cent of Queenslanders whose epilepsy cannot be managed by medication.

Today is Purple Day for Epilepsy, an annual event where Purple Heroes raise awareness and vital funds to assist Queenslanders living with epilepsy. Mum Codie Sheppard said the day was about finding a cure for her boy.

"Epilepsy affects many parts of Oliver's life, so my wish for him is a normal life without seizures,” she said.

"He can't sweat at all which restricts what he can and can't do.” On Purple Day Oliver will be in hospital having preliminary tests to see if he is a candidate for epilepsy surgery.

"It is going to be a fairly stressful time with three days of monitoring and a scan,” Ms Sheppard said.

To support the family's fight, Oliver's daycare, Winston Glades Early Education Centre, will hold a a purple dress day with a gold coin donation on March 26 for Purple Day.

Hudson's coffee shop at Mater Springfield Hospital will also have a collection tin where visitors can make a donation to Epilepsy Queensland.

"I think it is important to share our story to help break down the stigma and misconceptions associated with epilepsy,” Ms Sheppard added.

"I would encourage everyone to get out there and get involved with Purple Day, support your local fundraisers and find out more about epilepsy by visiting Epilepsy Queensland's website.”

Funds raised will help Epilepsy Queensland reach out to more people with epilepsy and their families to provide ongoing support, information and advocacy services.

The Ipswich City Council will also turn the Ipswich's Civic Centre purple this March.

Epilepsy Queensland is encouraging people to take a selfie with a local purple landmark and tag @EpilepsyQueensland on Facebook or Twitter for your chance to win prizes.