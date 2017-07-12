Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

A WONDERLAND of eco-art will descend on Boonah this weekend and it might be worth bringing along your favourite silver spoon.

Boonah's World Environment Day Festival will be held on Saturday where a huge array of materials showcasing the transformation of trash to treasure will be on display.

The materials would normally make their way to landfill but this weekend they will impress the eco-conscious with bespoke artwork, jewellery and clothing.

Visitors will see guitars created from a petrol tank, bunting made from grain bags and baling twine, letterboxes and garden ornaments from old gas bottles and garden tools, and rings from silverware.

Flowers of the Fassifern, the product of the community tree jumper project, featuring more than 1000 flowers crafted by many hands from old T-shirts will also make its debut appearance.

Noosa Artisan Lorenzo will demonstrate the making of his upcycled silver jewellery and help people make their own spoon ring in one-on-one workshops.

Visitors can bring a favourite silver spoon for the purpose.

The entire event is a plastic bag free event.

So you'll need to bring your own bags or buy one from the array of innovative bags on sale including bags handmade from upcycled jeans and T-shirts, grain bags and rice bags, tablecloths and curtains.

Water is on tap and our coffee baristas will be offering a discount for people bringing their own reusable keep cups.

Lots of eco-friendly products will be available such as reusable water bottles, keep cups and produce bags, solar lights, natural soaps and personal care items.

For full program details, visit boonahboss.blogspot.com or the facebook event page. Get in touch via email on boonahboss@hotmail.com or phone 0435 992 798 for more information.