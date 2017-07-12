21°
Community

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

Anna Hartley
| 12th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
RECYCLING CRAZY: Boonah's World Environment Day Festival is on this Saturday.
RECYCLING CRAZY: Boonah's World Environment Day Festival is on this Saturday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WONDERLAND of eco-art will descend on Boonah this weekend and it might be worth bringing along your favourite silver spoon.

Boonah's World Environment Day Festival will be held on Saturday where a huge array of materials showcasing the transformation of trash to treasure will be on display.

The materials would normally make their way to landfill but this weekend they will impress the eco-conscious with bespoke artwork, jewellery and clothing.

Visitors will see guitars created from a petrol tank, bunting made from grain bags and baling twine, letterboxes and garden ornaments from old gas bottles and garden tools, and rings from silverware.

Flowers of the Fassifern, the product of the community tree jumper project, featuring more than 1000 flowers crafted by many hands from old T-shirts will also make its debut appearance.

Noosa Artisan Lorenzo will demonstrate the making of his upcycled silver jewellery and help people make their own spoon ring in one-on-one workshops.

Visitors can bring a favourite silver spoon for the purpose.

The entire event is a plastic bag free event.

So you'll need to bring your own bags or buy one from the array of innovative bags on sale including bags handmade from upcycled jeans and T-shirts, grain bags and rice bags, tablecloths and curtains.

Water is on tap and our coffee baristas will be offering a discount for people bringing their own reusable keep cups.

Lots of eco-friendly products will be available such as reusable water bottles, keep cups and produce bags, solar lights, natural soaps and personal care items.

For full program details, visit boonahboss.blogspot.com or the facebook event page. Get in touch via email on boonahboss@hotmail.com or phone 0435 992 798 for more information.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah festival whatson

Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

Customers run as armed robber targets Ipswich restaurant

CAFÉ forced to stop trade for the day after attempted armed robbery

  • News

  • 12th Jul 2017 3:35 PM

MAYORAL RACE: Sexologist will run for top job

Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day

Dr Patricia Petersen says her name would be on the ballot paper.

Tully's election blooper: 'It was my campaign worker'

The election will be held on Saturday, August 19.

THE first signs of the election have appeared on Ipswich streets

Ipswich to miss out on $5b defence project, jobs boom

ACTING mayor still fighting for tank building project

Local Partners

'Seriously fun fitness': Massive, new gym to bulk up Ipswich

"It's a purpose built club and it will be a total of 1800sqm which is massive."

Merger saves financially strained Ipswich bus service

MAJOR MERGER: C.O.D.I. has merged with Redlands based STAR Community Services after a thorough review of the Ipswich transport service C.O.D.I.

A struggling Ipswich service has merged with another organisation

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Five things to do this weekend

RAIL TRAIL: Milestone event includes a new 24km bike component that will start at the Ipswich Grammar School Tennis Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

THE man in charge of finding a replacement for Hamish and Andy on radio in 2018 has given his strongest indication yet as to who it will be

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 URGENT SALE-NOW...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!