Turia Pitt to visit USQ Springfield

Burns survivior Turia Pitt will feature as the guest speaker at USQ Springfield's Open Day.

NO-ONE knows determination better than Turia Pitt who will deliver a key note speech as part of USQ Springfield's Open Day event.

Featuring as one of a series of guest speakers across the different USQ Campus Open Day events, Ms Pitt will speak to potential students about her brave efforts in rebuilding her life after suffering severe burns to 65 per cent of her body.

A first for the university, the event will aim to help prospective students explore the various study options available to them at USQ.

Dorothy Batkewicz checks out USQ Open Day in 2016 with USQ staff member Caitlin Martin. (Credit: USQ Photography) USQ Photography

Paralympian Kurt Fearnley will be the guest speaker at the USQ Ipswich Open Day, which will be held in partnership with the All Things Healthy Expo.

Questions can be answered by lecturers and support staff who will be available from the many study areas at USQ.

USQ Springfield Open Day will be held on August 20 with anyone considering university study invited to attend.

Registrations are now open, head to www.usq.edu.au/open-day for more information.