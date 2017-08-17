Turia Pitt to visit Springfield for USQ Open Day

USQ Springfield will host inspirational burns survivor Turia Pitt this Sunday as part of its Open Day on Sunday.

Ms Pitt will share her message of overcoming adversity, her desire to never give up and to encourage others to conquer their fears in line with the year's fearlessness theme.

THE University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus will open its doors to hundreds of prospective students on Sunday (August 20) to encourage them to change their world by spending a few hours in their's.

Open Day is an opportunity to help people shape their future, whether considering life after high school or non-school leavers pondering the next step in their career journey.

The day will feature information sessions on scholarships, support services and online study demonstrations, campus tours and 'Future Talks' which explore different career paths.

Other highlights of the day will include 'Media Centre on show' where people can explore USQ's state-of-the-art Media Centre, 'Ready for take-off' (live demonstrations in USQ's high-tech flight simulator); and 'Eyes towards the Sun' (unique daytime viewing of the Sun with expert astronomers).

The USQ Springfield Open Day will be held on Sunday, August 20 2017, 10am - 2pm.

To find out more about USQ Open Day visit: www.usq.edu.au/openday.