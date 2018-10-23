Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACING: Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching is eagerly awaiting the development of facilities.
RACING: Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching is eagerly awaiting the development of facilities. Cordell Richardson
Environment

Turf club redevelopment cuts it fine for Ipswich Cup day

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Oct 2018 12:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORGANISERS of the Ipswich Cup could be left scrambling next year with the long-awaited $13million upgrade to the track expected to finish just three days before the big race.

A formal agreement between Racing Queensland and the contractor chosen to undertake the works has not been signed.

A contract for the development, which includes a two-storey building containing jockey and steward rooms and a members' lounge and function centre, is expected to be signed by November 1.

The delays have pushed back the estimated completion date for the works to June 13 next year, two days before the Ipswich Cup.

Diggers were supposed to move in and start the multi-million dollar redevelopment in the days after this year's Cup.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching acknowledged things were starting to get tight.

"Over the last 10 years we've frustratingly kept saying, add another month," he said.

"The latest we've been told is the inspection of the final works would be completed on June 13 - Ipswich Cup is on June 15.

"You'd have to be a little nervous."

Despite the delay, he said construction timelines would not threaten the running or atmosphere of the annual cup.

"It only impacts on where we would put the people," he said.

Construction would likely reduce the space for marquees and affect the use of the members' lounge.

He said the track would be clear and racing would be held.

Despite the tight timeline, Mr Kitching remains optimistic the contractor will "get in and get it done".

"The race meeting will be had," he said.

Development of the Ipswich Turf Club comes as the State Government's point of consumption tax comes into effect. Dubbed the racing tax, the state has made changes to taxes on large betting operators.

Racing Queensland will receive a $20million grant this financial year to be used on two new racing facilities, "as well as additional financial support to ensure that there's no negative impact on Queensland's racing industry", Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said.

Some in the industry say all of the revenue should be redirected into racing. Mr Kitching acknowledged concerns but said there were valid views on both sides. He said threats of strikes in the racing industry could be "hysteria".

TAXING ISSUE: SEE TURF CHAT IN SPORT

Related Items

Show More
brett kitching bundamba race track ipswich cup ipswich turf club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Animals, urination, fireworks: Ipswich's weirdest offences

    premium_icon Animals, urination, fireworks: Ipswich's weirdest offences

    Crime Ipswich Police documented 26,086 offences in the 2016/17 financial year - but there is positive news.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 12:08 AM
    'Dicey' weather headed for Ipswich

    premium_icon 'Dicey' weather headed for Ipswich

    Weather Hot, humid and cloudy conditions are forecast

    • 23rd Oct 2018 12:03 AM
    Beetroot and butter; a young chef's recipe for success

    premium_icon Beetroot and butter; a young chef's recipe for success

    Community Scallops, camomile a few of young chef's favourite things

    • 23rd Oct 2018 12:03 AM
    Leading doctor app developers in Uber battle

    premium_icon Leading doctor app developers in Uber battle

    Business Uber wants their name back

    • 23rd Oct 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners