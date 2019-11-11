Turf club resolves issues

ON TIME: Works replacing the 35-year-old irrigation system at the Bundamba Race Course are expected to be completed on schedule.

A fortnight into the development shutdown of five months, serious work has commenced on the Bundamba race track.

After a few early hiccups related to the clay subsurface, hundreds of metres of irrigation trenching and pipe laying has been undertaken as Racing Queensland replaces the 35-year-old irrigation system. ITC track staff and contractors have reacted well to early issues and great confidence is held that these works will be completed within planned timeframes.

The other element of the track works is installation of drainage channels around the course and this begins this week.

Other works to be finished during the shutdown are construction of new race day horse stalls, widening of TL Cooney Avenue, completion of the recently built new Member's Lounge and installation of the corresponding carpark.

It is a little concerning that a contractor has not yet been appointed by Racing Queensland for these infrastructure elements five months after the Racing Minister announced in the Queensland Times on June 13 that the entire project would be completed.

The ITC is in the meantime moving forward with refurbishments and upgrades to create a new Family Restaurant, Sports Lounge and Children's Entertainment precincts to complement the Events Centre upon completion.

Interstate Battle for the Spring

It was somewhat of a state of origin battle of the Spring Carnivals over the past month though there was arguably no win for racing.

The battle referred to is that between NSW Racing and Racing Victoria, both reeling from the retirement of the great mare Winx, who was a serious crowd puller over recent years.

Traditionally, the Sydney Spring Carnival starts a little earlier and wraps up on the Saturday of the long weekend in early October/late September. After that weekend, the Melbourne Carnival has traditionally ramped up through the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate, and Flemington Melbourne Cup week.

The introduction of high prize money races in Sydney has entered the fray, including the third Everest running, Golden Eagle, and Redzel Stakes running in direct competition with the traditionally peak Melbourne Spring Racing.

Attendances were strong at Rosehill for the inaugural $7.5M Golden Eagle though estimated at a third of the corresponding time-honoured Derby Day meeting at Flemington in Melbourne. Weather conditions were poor at Flemington on Derby Day and there was brilliant sunshine at Rosehill.

Victorians were left questioning a perceived intention to draw attention away from not only the traditional Melbourne Spring Racing, but also including the Melbourne Cup Carnival which commences with Derby Day, through Cup Day, Oaks Day, and Stakes Day on Saturday.

In particular, the question was raised around Melbourne Cup Day itself - well known as "the race that stops a nation”.

It is difficult to determine whether there was any impact on Melbourne racing from the Sydney program changes.

A combination of poor weather across the week, demonstrations from animal activists, retirement of the immensely popular Winx, and the increased Sydney competition would appear to be a perfect storm to decrease the Victorian celebrations right across the spring.

Attendances and wagering turnover during the Melbourne spring were reportedly down however there were still over 276,000 racegoers across the four days of Flemington racing, along with all the hype and buzz that goes along with the Flemington Carnival across Melbourne.

This average of 69,000 per raceday is double the attendance at the biggest Sydney meetings and only time will tell whether the interstate battle for racing supremacy continues.