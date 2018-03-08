Turf club relocation rejected by greyhound racing president

The greyhound racing industry has been on the lookout for an improved track for the past 30 years.

IPSWICH Greyhound Racing Club has rejected an offer to relocate its facilities to the Ipswich Turf Club, fearing flooding and access will cause problems for its members.

This week Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch called for Racing Queensland to support a proposal to construct a new dog facility at the turf club.

The turf club offered the land at no cost to allow the construction of a one-turn greyhound track, state of the art kennelling, administration, viewing and club facilities in a stand alone complex.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president George Evans said his committee "does not support" the proposed relocation of the club to Bundamba.

He said "potential flooding risks at the Bundama site", race scheduling clashes with horses and patron access to the facility were problems.

The turf club was flooded in 2011 and 1974.

Mr Evans said the greyhound club was "determined to manage its own affairs" and had a strong preference for stand-alone facilities.

"The time has come for the club to have a new home of its own that will provide state-of-the-art facilities for greyhounds, participants and racing fans," he said.

"The Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club looks forward to working with Racing Queensland and the local community to grow greyhound racing for future generations."

In 2013 a master plan was developed between the turf and greyhound racing clubs to build a multi-purpose facility at Bundamba.