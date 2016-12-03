Turf club plans go into overdrive in Ipswich

General Manager at Ipswich Turf Club Brett Kitching and president of the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page discuss plans to move the greyhound track to Bundamba.

THE $14 million upgrade of the Ipswich Turf Club is one step closer to being realised after Racing Queensland's decision to fund an initial analysis and feasibility study of the project.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said the three-part project would see the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club relocated to Bundamba to what would be a "world first" track.

The other elements of the project include the upgrade and maintenance of Ipswich Turf Club's thoroughbred track, and the club's commercial development.

That development involves the building of an access tunnel under the track and the relocation of race day and maintenance facilities to the infield to open up the land facing Brisbane Rd for commercial redevelopment.

The QT has been backing Ipswich Turf Club's request from funding and Racing Queensland has made several positive moves in the past months, culminating in the funding for the feasibility.

In September the club had a visit from Racing Queensland CEO Dr Elliot Forbes and thoroughbred board member Mark Sowerby.

Mr Kitching said Racing Queensland's infrastructure consultant also visited three times.

"Now we have been told that the board of Racing Queensland has given approval to release funds for the initial analysis and feasibility studies of the overall project.

"That is a terrific sign. The project isn't funded yet but this is a great first step.

"Racing Queensland is very positive and they are working with us.

"The proposal at the moment for the greyhound track is for a straight track to join up with the straight of a one-turn track

"That is great from an animal welfare point of view because when the greyhounds go around tight turns there can be injuries caused.

"It would be a state-of-the-art greyhound greyhound track and the only one in the world of its kind that we know of."