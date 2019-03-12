Menu
Horses

Turf club meeting off after track inspection

12th Mar 2019 5:37 PM
BUNDAMBA Racetrack has been deemed unsafe for a race meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow, with the event transferred to Doomben.

Racing Queensland confirmed this afternoon that a track inspection by its own officials, QRIC stewards and Ipswich Turf Club representatives confirmed a small section of the track remained unsuitable for racing, due to recent work to improve the track.

Slight changes have been made to the distances of four of the races.

All previously notified scratchings for the Ipswich TC race meeting have been reinstated.

The Doomben track was rated a Good 4 at 2.15pm today.

Ipswich Queensland Times

