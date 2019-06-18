Turf club event funds get Crime Stoppers off and racing

THE IPSWICH Crime Stoppers Volunteer Committee's most important fundraiser of the year also happens to be the most enjoyable day out for the city's police and community conscious locals.

Preparations are under way for this year's Crime Stoppers Race Day at the Ipswich Turf Club, which treats several hundred race goers to an afternoon of fun on and off the course.

This year's program features gourmet food, fashions on the field and multi-raffle prizes in addition to the seven races.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the event raised vital funds for the Ipswich Crime Stoppers Committee, which ultimately results in the passing on of important information to police regarding serious crime.

"The Annual Race day is the Ipswich Volunteer Committee's biggest fundraising event,” she said.

"The funds raised at this event go back into promoting Crime Stoppers in the local community and contributing to the rewards program.”

Crime stoppers is an anonymous platform for people to report suspicious or criminal activity anonymously via 1800 333 000, on the mobile app or online.

As a result of information received through Crime Stoppers for the month of May police across the Ipswich District arrested 10 people on a total of 39 charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of explosives, possession of property suspected of being used in criminal offending, possession of drug utensils, and supplying dangerous drugs.

Some of the drugs included amphetamine, methylamphetamine, pharmaceuticals and cannabis.

The race day will kick off at 11.30am on August 16. Tickets cost $90.

Book tickets at Try Booking. For more information, phone 3817 1351.