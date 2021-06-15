Turf club boss ‘astounded’ at quality of Cup Day fields

Ipswich Turf Club CEO Tim Dunn is overjoyed at the level of interest in Saturday's nine-race program. Picture: David Lems

PREPARING for his first Ipswich Cup Day as CEO, Tim Dunn was pleasantly surprised at the quality of nominations received for Saturday's nine-race program.

Having followed Queensland Winter carnivals for 15 years, the experienced administrator knew how difficult it was to predict what Ipswich's major turf meet would attract.

However, after surveying the 176 nominations, including 25 for the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes, Dunn was impressed with the international hopefuls and loyal Queensland connections.

"The quality astounds me,'' said Dunn, who previously worked on Racing Queensland's commercial team looking after the wagering and media parts of the business.

"There's been a lot of horses running around in town (Brisbane) recently. I'm really excited by those sort of horses that are going to come out here.

"I'm overjoyed with what's here.

"It's one of those things where you go you 'I don't know who is going to come along because we're stuck right in the middle of this great winter carnival with all these quality horses up here'.

"You look at what we've been able to put on display. I'm excited for the day.''

The maximum number for runners permitted for Saturday's Eye Liner Stakes is 16 so the big number of nominations will be trimmed after Wednesday's acceptances.

No Ipswich Cup was staged last year for the first time since World War II due to Covid.

The Michael Murphy-ridden Bergerac won the 2019 Cup.

Saturday's $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup has attracted 16 nominations with a field of the same size allowed should all the nominated runners remain.

The 2150m Cup field includes four horses prepared by leading Australian trainer Chris Waller. They are So You Win, The Lord Mayor, Humbolt Current and He Runs Away.

Waller's previous Ipswich Cup win was with the Luke Tarrant-ridden Danchai in 2016.

Regular Ipswich visitor Tony Gollan has Snitch, Macewen and Really Discreet in contention for the Eye Liner Stakes (1350m).

The successful trainer last won the Eye Liner Stakes with I'm A Rippa in 2018. Jim Byrne was the winning jockey that day.

Gollan also enjoyed Eye Liner success with Alma's Fury in 2014, again with Byrne aboard.

In the Ipswich Cup, Gollan teamed with jockey Tegan Harrison to share victory with Brave Ali in 2014.

Bandipur, with rising jockey Jag Guthmann-Chester aboard, won last year's City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes.

Irish import Inverloch is top weight for this year's Ipswich Cup, having a high rating of 105.

Groundswell faces a big challenge as Eye Liner Stakes topweight carrying 59kg.

"You look at the horses in that. There are just some absolute crackers,'' Dunn said.

Acceptances released on Wednesday with jockeys will provide a clearer picture of how the two feature races shape up on Saturday's nine-race program at Bundamba.

Other traditional Ipswich Cup Day races like the Provincial Stayers Final (2500m) and time-honoured Gai Waterhouse Classic (1200m) are also programmed.

Another top trainer Lee Freedman has nominated Intrepidacious in the Gai Waterhouse Classic dash down the home straight.

"He's got a new stable on the Gold Coast and hopefully we see more of his horses up here,'' Dunn said.

Dunn said having trainers like Waller, also with bases at the Gold Coast, helped Ipswich lure better standard horses.

"His runners are always going to be quality trained by his team so happy to have him here,'' the turf club CEO said. "It just raises the quality of the fields for sure.

"There's lots of Queensland nominations as well.''

A short downpour this morning helped improve the track for Saturday's racing.

"It's perfect timing where it came in as a nice steady bit of rain too so it won't all run off,'' Dunn said.

With more rain welcome on Thursday, track staff like Sean Tou won't have to irrigate as much, leaving the surface in prime condition.

Excellent track

$180,000 TAB IPSWICH CUP (Listed)

Field limit 16+5 emergencies 2150 metres

1 INVERLOCH (IRE) 7G (Busuttin & Young) [105] 60.5

3 SO YOU WIN 6G (Chris Waller) [100] 58.0

2 IN GOOD HEALTH 5M (Peter G Moody) [101] 56.5

4 LAURE ME IN 6G (Matthew Dunn) [96] 56.0

5 THE LORD MAYOR (NZ) 6G (Chris Waller) [93] 54.5

6 FLASH AAH 5G (Mitchell Fry) [92] 54.0

7= HUMBOLT CURRENT (GB) 6G (C Waller) [91] 54.0[53.5]

7= VICTORY EIGHT (NZ) 7G (Trevor Miller) [91] 54.0[53.5]

9 HE RUNS AWAY (ARG) 7G (Chris Waller) [88] 54.0[52.0]

10 MAID OF ORE 6M (Nick Olive) [83] 54.0[47.5]

11 HAPPY GO PLUCKY 7G (John Gilmore) [82] 54.0[49.0]

12 PURRFECT DEAL 4M (Michael Costa) [81] 54.0[46.5]

13 PICKA PLUM (NZ) 6M (Paul Jenkins) [79] 54.0[45.5]

14 TRADUCE (NZ) 4G (Maryann Brosnan) [76] 54.0[46.0]

15 SAMHAIN 4M (Neil Owen) [55] 54.0[33.5]

16 JUMEIRAH TRIANGLE 3G (J Hepworth) [51] 54.0[33.0]

$176,500 CITY OF IPSWICH EYE LINER STAKES (Listed)

Field limit: 16+five emergencies 1350 metres

1= GROUNDSWELL 4G ( A & S Freedman) [99] 59.0

1= SCALLOPINI 6G (O'Dea & Hoysted) [99] 59.0

3 AMISH BOY 3C (Maher & David Eustace) [98] 58.0

4= DESERT LORD 6G (David Vandyke) [93] 56.0

4= RED CHASE 5G (Desleigh Forster) [93] 56.0

6= BOOMSARA 5G (Chris Munce) [92] 55.5

8= MISHANI HUSTLER 5G (Les Ross) [90] 54.5

8= MR BELLAGIO 7G (Liam Birchley) [90] 54.5

8= STAMPE 4G (Chris Munce) [90] 54.5

6= LOVE YOU LUCY 5M (Barry Squair) [92] 54.0[53.5]

11= PROMETHEUS 7G ( T & M Sears) [89.5] 54.0

11= SNITCH 6G (Tony Gollan) [89.5] 54.0

13 AXE 4G (Michael Costa) [89] 54.0

14= MACEWEN 5G (Tony Gollan) [88] 54.0[53.5]

14= RIGHT OR WRONG 9G (Lindsay Gough) [88] 54.0[53.5]

14= TUMBLER RIDGE 3C (O'Dea & Hoysted) [88] 54.0[53.0]

17 SPLENDORONTHEGRASS 4M (D Vandyke) [87.5] 54.0[51.0]

18 BAREFOOT 5M ( Tony & Maddysen Sears) [87] 54.0[51.0]

19 THE CLOSER 5M (Maher & David Eustace) [79] 54.0[47.0]

20 REALLY DISCREET 4M (Tony Gollan) [77] 54.0[46.0]

21= THE TAX ACCOUNTANT 5G (Tom Button) [76.5] 54.0[47.5]

21= WESTLINK 6G (Darren Hyde) [76.5] 54.0[47.5]

23 LUNA MIA 5M (Paul Messara) [74] 54.0[44.5]

24 INCHING CLOSER 4G (Matt Boland) [71] 54.0[45.0]

25 EAST ASIA (NZ) 4M (Robert Heathcote) [70] 54.0[42.5]