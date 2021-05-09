Tuning in to Q&A reminded me why most don’t bother

It's no surprise that the ABC's flagship show, Q&A, is in strife and floundering, with ratings halved in 2021 as its meaningless and boring format leaves even its most ardent fans - the crazy lefties - cold.

I reckon I've seen three episodes of Q&A in the past five years because as much as I've tried, I have to switch it off because it feels like I'm being hypnotised and parachuted into a Communist Party meeting of the 1950s.

The audience, selected for their "impartiality'', whoop and holler when a Labor lefty or Greens senator makes a point, yet the token conservative is stared down and is about as popular as a rattlesnake in a lucky dip.

For some reason the other night, as I tried to channel-surf my way to Sky Racing to watch the next at Albion Park, I spotted former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull having a red hot go at former Dow Chemical boss and former Trump adviser Andrew Liveris.

It was good TV.

Sarah Hanson-Young and Andrew Liveris on a recent Q&A.

Liveris gave as good as he got, especially when Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young raised her eyebrows and accused him of mansplaining.

Wedged between them all was the impressive Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt, who calmly and deftly explained why Turnbull and Hanson-Young were wrong on chasing stupid renewables targets.

But the issue that struck me as the reason the Greens would never be accepted by mainstream voters was the cashless debit card trial being conducted in a number of Australian regions, including Mr Pitt's Hervey Bay electorate.

For those unaware, the cashless debit card is handed out to welfare recipients to ensure that the majority of their government handout is not spent on booze, gambling and drugs, but food and the necessities of life.

It is particularly helpful for the children of these welfare recipients, who often go without, particularly food and clothing, if their parents are addicted to booze, drugs or gambling, or in some cases, all three.

Not all the dole or pension goes on to the debit card, and they can still buy their ciggies or have a drink, just not blow the entire fortnightly handout.

Sarah Hanson-Young relays her disapproval on a recent Q&A.

Mr Pitt said yesterday: "I have met this week with local stakeholders who say the cashless debit card is having a positive impact in the Hinkler electorate.

"The anecdotal feedback is that children of recipients are now going to school having had breakfast.''

On the Q&A show, Mr Turnbull acknowledged that he'd only heard good things about the cashless debit card trial.

It was the only time all night he was at odds with Senator Hanson-Young, who said she was opposed to it because it took away the recipients' dignity and respect.

Say again? Here we had an Australian politician saying she was opposed to an initiative - policy lauded by an ex-prime minister - that helped people feed themselves and their kids.

All because they would lose their dignity? This is the sort of rubbish that makes the Greens a laughing stock.

That's the problem with Q&A. People with the slightest bit of common sense soon realise that it's just a haven for zealots with no idea about helping people.

Q&A simply reinforces to mainstream Australia that the ABC has lost the plot and the Greens are unelectable.

Along with Twitter, it makes socialists feel good, all the while reinforcing that they are hopelessly out of touch with Australia's realpolitik.

Originally published as Tuning in to Q&A; reminded me why most don't bother