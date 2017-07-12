Tully's election blooper: First campaign signs appear

SNEAK PEEK: Residents had their first look at Cr Paul Tully's election signage this week when the corflutes accidentally went up a week early.

THE first signs of the election have appeared on Ipswich streets as residents caught their first glimpse of the mayoral posters soon to cover the city.

But those posters disappeared just as quickly as they were put up.

Candidate Acting Mayor Paul Tully's campaign camp had an election blooper earlier this week when corflutes were placed around Goodna.

Although the election date has been announced, Ipswich City Council local laws state no election advertising can be put up until "a notice of election has been published".

That doesn't officially happen until this Saturday.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully acknowledged the mistake.

He said only about six or eight of the signs had been put up early and had since been taken down.

"It was one of my campaign workers," Cr Tully said. "He misinterpreted what was on the ECQ website."

There are strict rules that govern election signage including when the signs can go up, when they must be brought down and the physical place where signs are allowed.

There are penalties for candidates who disobey the rules. The council may issue an infringement notice for offences under local laws and can remove signs.

The notice of election will be issued on Saturday, July 15, which is when official nominations will begin rolling in. People who intend to run for mayor must enter their nomination before Tuesday, August 1.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli plans to run as does former mayoral candidate Gary Duffy.

Former ALP state president Dick Williams has also revealed he's considering entering the race.

Meanwhile, accountant Peter Robinson, who went up against Wayne Wendt for Division 5 at the 2016 elections, is another possible name on the ballot paper (see more on this story, page 7).

The election will be held on Saturday, August 19.

Quirky signage rules

Signs must not:

not flash, revolve or involve the production of sound or smell

not detract from the streetscape of the locality where it is erected

be constructed of quality materials which are able to be maintained in a neat, clean and tidy manner at all times