Breaking

Tully's 39-year council career ends with 'unfair' sacking

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Jul 2018 1:12 PM
THE state's longest-serving councillor has slammed the sacking of the Ipswich City Council as "unfair and undemocratic".

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the minister's proposed legislation "relating to 10 innocent councillors against whom no allegations or accusations had been made" was unprecedented.

"No council in Queensland has ever been sacked by an Act of Parliament," he said.  

"The people of Ipswich will be the losers.

"Chairman Mao said 'political power grows out of the barrel of a gun' and this has been proven in Queensland today."

The dismissal will leave Cr Tully several months short from his 40-year anniversary in Local Government.

He Cr Tully said the Minister's two show-cause notices had breached the Local Government Act and now the Minister "was thumbing his nose at the Supreme Court of Queensland".

"The Supreme Court hasn't even handed down its decision and the Minister has already announced he will overturn any decision of the court favourable to the Ipswich City Council," he said.

Cr Tully promised to keep working for his division until he is removed.

"I will never let down the people of Goodna," he said. 

"Goodna boys don't cry."

Cr Tully said he would "probably re-stand in 2020".

