Tully won't predict future of mayoral election

BEEKEEPING, studying fire ants and dusting his huge collection of Jack the Ripper memorabilia and books are just some of Paul Tully's quirky hobbies.

But you may not know he also considers himself a psephologist.

Psephology is a division of political science that relates to the examination and scientific analysis of elections and polls.

In the past, Cr Tully has been known to use his skills to predict election outcomes.

But, he says, he won't attempt to predict his own election outcome.

"I got 82.5% of the vote at the last election and I was really coy in predicting that," Cr Tully said.

"I feel reasonably confident, but we've got a long way to go and it's up to the people to decide."

In 2016, 10,232 people voted within Cr Tully's Division 2.

In the same election, just over 97,000 people cast their vote on who should be mayor, with Paul Pisasale picking up 78,535 of those votes.

Cr Tully said an election campaign of that scale would be a first for him. "We ran (the 2016) campaign on less than $6000 last time," Cr Tully said.