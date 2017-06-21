Tully to make major announcement on mayoral race today

A MAJOR announcement will be made today by acting mayor Paul Tully on his future political plans.

But he's not the only one with something important to say.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli had planned to make an announcement of his own, although he wasn't willing to disclose any details.

Last yesterday evening he decided to hold off on his announcement.

>>Paul Pisasale charged with extortion

Since the shock resignation of popular former mayor Paul Pisasale, speculation has been rife over which sitting councillors would take a tilt at the top job.

Four councillors have already ruled themselves out of the race, leaving Cr David Morrison, Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr Cheryl Bromage, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Paul Tully in the spotlight.

The QT understands Cr Tully will today announce his support for Cr Cheryl Bromage - who has just been appointed acting deputy mayor - as Ipswich's next mayor.

Cr Bromage denied that, saying she would not run for mayor and would instead be "backing Tully".

Cr Tully has not yet confirmed he will run.

He said if he chose not to stand for mayor he would be "more likely to support a sitting councillor than a candidate with no experience in local government".

"It's a tough decision, not only for me but for my wife Liza and my family," Cr Tully said.

"Whatever I decide, will be putting my family first."

Earlier this month the QT revealed a secret plan between the councillors to have Wayne Wendt installed as the next mayor with the support of his colleagues; although Cr Wendt denied being part of such a plan.

Today the councillors' intentions will be made clear when two separate announcements signal the beginning of a mayoral race that will pit two councillors against each other.

Councillors Morrison, Ireland and Wendt say they're yet to decide.

"If Paul Tully announces he is standing for mayor of Ipswich he has my full support and I will not stand for mayor," Cr Morrison said. Meanwhile councillors Ireland and Wendt want to see the cards on the table before making their decision. Cr Wendt said he was still in discussions with family and friends.

"I will wait another 24 hours before making my decision and to see what unfolds," Cr Wendt said.

Cr Ireland said she'd like to know an election date, and more about the candidates, first.

"I would like to know how big the field will be before making a decision," she said.

No date has been set for the by-election.

Who's more popular?

David Morrison: 78.9%

Paul Tully: 82.49%

Wayne Wendt: 61.24%

Cheryl Bromage: 68.9%

Andrew Antoniolli: 69.07%

Sheila Ireland: 54.18%

*2016 elections results (after preference distribution. Listed numerically in order of division)