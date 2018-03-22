NBN ROLLOUT: 'Ipswich treated like second class citizens'

COUNCILLORS have asked for an explanation from the National Broadband Network Corporation to why Ipswich residents are being treated like "second-class citizens".

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully led the calls for the National Broadband Network Corporation to reveal the "black holes of Ipswich" - places with limited coverage - and said the government's rollout had created a class of "haves and have-nots".

"NBN has let down the people of Ipswich," he said.

Cr Tully's comments come after an internal report was presented to councillors detailing how the city could take advantage of a gigabit connection - the fastest in Australia.

The connection, which is available in Launceston and Hobart, offers users high download and upload speeds.

It is only available with fibre-to-the-premises or fibre-to-the-node NBN.

The council's report found gigabit services would become a normal requirement of domestic and commercial high demand users, but it "would not meet the demand in many areas of Ipswich".

"For Ipswich to continue its path as a recognised digital city it should review and address its connectivity demand, benefits, delivery and infrastructure options including but not limited to the NBN rollout," the report said.

Cr Tully said the NBN had started to be rolled out well in the Ipswich region but said; "their timetable really has slipped".

"People are being treated as second-class citizens," he said.

Head of Queensland NBN local Ryan Williams said the corporation would continue to work closely with the Ipswich City Council and Cr Tully.

"Our goal is to ensure that all Australians, including those in Ipswich, have access to fast and reliable broadband as quickly and efficiently as possible," he said.

As at December 2017, about 39,000 properties in Ipswich could connect to the NBN fixed-line broadband network.