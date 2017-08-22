Tully returns as deputy once Andrew is installed

ACTING Mayor Paul Tully will remain in the role until the result of the August 19 election is declared and new mayor Cr Andrew Antoniolli is sworn in.

The count in the by-election is still being conducted by Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) staff and a declaration of the winner is not likely before the end of this week at least.

Cr Antoniolli can be sworn in as mayor in several ways, one of which would require waiting until the September 19 council meeting.

He can also be sworn in at a special council meeting called earlier, the more likely occurrence.

As soon as Cr Antoniolli is sworn in as mayor Cr Tully will return to his role as deputy mayor, a position he was elected to by councillors after Paul Pisasale won the mayoralty in 2016.

Cr Tully will remain as deputy mayor until such time as the position is declared vacant.

For this to happen Section 165 (3) of the Local Government Act makes it clear that a motion declaring the deputy mayor's position vacant is required.

Section 165 (4) of the Act also makes it clear that there must be 14 days written notice given of such a resolution.

Cr Tully will remain deputy mayor unless the motion to in effect remove him is seconded and carried by the councillors.

If that occurs, councillors will then vote on the next deputy mayor.