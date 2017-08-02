Tully gets a boost with prestigious appointment

ELECTED: Acting Mayor Paul Tully will represent four regional councils after being elected to the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) Policy Executive.

IPSWICH Acting Mayor Paul Tully has been elected to the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) Policy Executive.

The Executive comprises 15 district representatives from around Queensland and the LGAQ president Mark Jamieson, Mayor of the Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Cr Tully has been elected to represent the Western District councils comprising Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Somerset.

The other contender for the position was Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

Cr Tully, who received notification of his appointment before yesterday's mayoral ballot draw, said it was a great honour to represent the four councils in the western region which are all part of the fastest-growing area of Queensland.

"The LGAQ has forged a very strong working relationship with the state government to advance the interests of local government across Queensland,” Cr Tully said.

"I am keen to foster greater grass root involvement of our local communities to strongly promote our western region for its social, economic and tourist opportunities.”

Cr Tully said he would continue to work closely with the mayors of Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and Somerset to advance the interests of the region.