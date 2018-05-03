Menu
Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully, who is in Perth for a conference, was alerted this morning he and other councillors would be dismissed.
Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

Hayden Johnson
3rd May 2018 10:23 AM
QUEENSLAND'S longest-serving councillor has demanded the State Government take the same action to dissolve the Logan City Council as it has done in Ipswich.

"It's a poor way to end a 39-year career in local government via an SMS message," he said.

A colleague texted Cr Tully the news the council would be sacked.

With an administrator likely to be appointed, Cr Tully said the council should "use every legal avenue to fight this".

 "The place will be run entirely by bureaucrats. The officers will be in control of council," he said.

"The public will no longer have a say through their elected councillors."

Cr Tully was narrowly defeated by Andrew Antoniolli at last year's mayoral by-election.

Cr Tully questioned why Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe had "singled out" the Ipswich City Council.

"Only one councillor in Ipswich is facing charges, the same as Logan City," he said.

"The government should sack the Logan City Council for the same reason they're planning to dissolve the Ipswich City Council."

Cr Tully was first elected on March 31, 1979, as the youngest councillor of the Ipswich City Council since its proclamation in 1860, and is the longest-serving councillor in the city's history.

Cr Tully was re-elected in 2016 in Division 2 with 82.5 per cent of the vote, having successfully contested 12 consecutive elections.

