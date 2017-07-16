Tully boosts bid to save Western Pride's women

NOT FAIR: Acting Mayor Paul Tully has called for Football Queensland to reverse the decision to remove the Ipswich-based Western Pride women's program from next year's competition.

THE CAMPAIGN to reinstate the Western Pride in the statewide women's football competition has ramped up with Acting Mayor Paul Tully writing to the Football Queensland CEO on the matter.

In the letter Cr Tully has called on CEO Geoff Foster to reverse the decision to punt the Ipswich-based Western Pride from next year's competition, a move which will prevent them from fielding under 13, under 14, under 17 or a senior women's team in the elite female league from 2018.

Western Pride officials have also called on Football Queensland to reverse the decision, as has QT sports editor David Lems in a forthright opinion piece last week.

Cr Tully has labelled the decision by Football Queensland as "short- sighted and shocking” and said he had explained to Mr Foster the importance of the code of football to Ipswich, the western corridor and to women's sport.

"It will put women's sport in the region back a decade unless they reverse their decision urgently,” Cr Tully said.

"Western Pride has built the club up and had the women's competition for the last five years, but due to this decision that will all disappear in the next few months.''

Cr Tully posted a link to the original story in the QT on Football Queensland's decision on his Facebook page. He said he had received numerous comments from a cross-section of the public expressing their dismay.

"This is a real kick in the guts for women's sport and the people of Ipswich,” Cr Tully said.

"Ipswich is the centre of a growing region with a population of 200,000 and deserves better treatment than this.

"Families are upset, players are upset, and it doesn't make any sense.

"As a community we need to take this fight direct to Football Queensland.

"I urge all supporters of the game to contact the game's administrators and let them know that Ipswich deserves better.

"Western Pride women need to remain in the competition.”

Those wishing to add their voice to Cr Tully's letter can contact Football Queensland CEO Geoff Foster at geofff@footballqueensland. com.au