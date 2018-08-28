Tucker bags make cooking at home easy and flavoursome

GREAT IDEA: Tracey Ledger combines spices and other ingredients into handy pouches for families to utilise at dinner.

WHEN Tracey Ledger was growing up, she loved the hearty and wholesome meals which her mother and grandmother served up at the dinner table.

Now an adult herself, Mrs Ledger feels all those home style cooking recipes are disappearing for good because "there is too much junk food in the market".

With a passion for healthy eating, the Warrill View resident set up her own business. Tracey's Tucker Bag offers families all the dry ingredients, such as spices, lentils, beans and rice in one convenient pouch, allowing families to make tasty meals at home.

"All you need to do is add all the contents of the packet, add in a meat and a vegetable, or things like a tin of tomatoes or some coconut milk, depending on the recipe, and you're good to go," Mrs Ledger said.

"All of my recipes are on the back of the packet, and can be used on the stove top or in a slow cooker.

"I like the fact that I can give families a good wholesome meal which is not expensive to make, and they serve between six to eight people."

Some of the flavours she stocks include mild chicken curry, tandoori chicken, pumpkin and lentil, mild spicy beef, lamb shank and quinoa, as well as bolognese bonanza.

"I would say my most popular flavour is the lamb shanks," Mrs Ledger said.

"I think the lamb shanks are very close to what my mother and grandmother used to make."

Since going into business about three years ago, and then taking some time off due to the passing of a family member, Mrs Ledger has spent the past 18 months selling her product at markets.

"I've done all the handmade expo markets. I have also been going down to Orion at Springfield, and I also recently went to the markets in Fernvale," Mrs Ledger said.

"I have also done Eat Local Week for the past two years.

"Eventually I am hoping to expand into more markets in the Scenic Rim and Brisbane."

Her tucker bag pouches can also be found in 14 stores, including around the Scenic Rim, the Brisbane suburb of Oxley, Plainlands, Ipswich and out near Stanthorpe.

Mrs Ledger gets all her spices from Spicers Wholesalers at Mutdapilly, and tries to source as many ingredients as possible from local farmers.

"I like to help local people," she said.

"I like to support places like green grocers and independent butchers so their business can keep going.

"I really do think they are the backbone of the community."

Moving forward, her plans include to create new recipes and expand more into the southeast Queensland market.

"I am always thinking of new ideas, especially when I smell a spice, because I then think what that would be nice in," Mrs Ledger said.

"People have been asking me about some spices for pork because I don't have any pork recipes at the moment."