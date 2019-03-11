New GPS ladder leader as BSHS wins first game

Brisbane State High School bowler Joe Rangiah played a key role in his team’s first win of the season. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

The Southport School joined St Joseph's Nudgee College at the top of the table in GPS First XI cricket, while Brisbane State High School had its first win of the season in round six highlights today.

TSS overcame a spirited Brisbane Boys College while State High showed they were not a one-man band in bowling to beat competition giant-killers Toowoomba Grammar School.

With Nudgee having a bye, TSS move equal on 27 points. St Joseph's Gregory Terrace is third on 23 competition points.

There were celebrations at last for BSHS who broke through for a win, albeit a hard fought victory.

BSHS may have the fastest bowler in GPS, Sam Hatherwell, but they only needed him for three overs as Joe Rangiah (2-21), Advaith Suresh (3-17), Noah Percy (2-20), Keegan

O'Donnell (1-26), Will Conroy (0-10) and Alex Maynard (1-14) combined to work their way through the TGS innings. TGS were dismissed for 120.

In reply BSHS opener Curits Howard then took on the TGS opening attack to get his side rolling forward in a hurry.

Indeed so dominate was Howard (36) that he scored all runs off the bat through the opening nine overs before Elijah McRae nabbed him.

However, as you would expect from TGS, the outfit fought like cats and dogs.

It seemed all too easy for BSHS when Howard was rolling early, but then McRae got Rangiah cheaply followed by Paul Draheim dismissing Alex Maynard and it was nervous times again for BSHS in the run chase.

TGS fought tenaciously with the ball, with McRae leading the way with 2-28. It was one in, all in for TGS as bowlers Morgan Galvin and Daniel Brown also placed enormous pressure on BSHS batting.

It was then left to a patient Sam Geyer (28 not out) to poke BSHS side to victory.

Brisbane State High School bowler Will Conroy. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

At Churchie, Danny Young (97, 132) was again in sparkling form with bat and ball as Ipswich Grammar School made 232 against the home team.

In reply Churchie fought, then fought some more before coming to rest short of their rivals tally with 204, giving Ipswich victory.

Flynn Thomasson of Churchie celebrates.

Not for the first time this season Young showed IGS the way with a beautifully paced opening knock across 187 minutes which proved the most important of the match.

He and Noah Emmerson (16) took the score from 1-12 to 2-73 before Anglican Church Grammar School made inroads courtesy of Flynn Thomasson and Harry Edwards.

Danny Young of Ipswich Grammar plays a pull shot.

From 1-73 TGS lost footing to be 4-103, but then a dazzling Jacob Waters (44, 37 balls) swung the momentum away from Churchie and back in favour of his team.

Young and Waters added 71 in 44 minutes and at the death IGS No. 11 Isaac Glew threw the bat for 17 (12 not out). Those late runs proved the difference.

Jacob Waters of Ipswich Grammar plays a shot.

Churchie made a fist of the run chase and at the halfway mark were still in the match at 1-92.

After Reuben Burger was run out for 19, Thomasson and Aaron Prosser (47) fronted up for duty against the Ipswich bowlers.

Churchie refused to go away, needing 64 runs off the last 10 overs with four wickets in hand.

Tom Storen of Churchie bowling.

But Young also took two wickets for Ipswich in a group bowling effort lead by Lachlan Bell and Noah Emmerson.

In another match St Joseph's Gregory Terrace's batsmen hunted as a pack to accumulate a match-winning total of 6-215 against Brisbane Grammar School (119) at the Tennyson's International Oval.

St Joseph's bowler Nick McGill took three wickets. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Last week Nick McGill scored 176 for Terrace but this week all batsmen put their shoulders to the grind stone including McGill (31), Ed Backstrom (25), Dylan Kritzinger (30), Ryan Walker 52 not out, 71 balls) and James Hurst (46, 71 balls).

The BGS attack, spearheaded by Griffith Adams (1-23, 10 overs), were no push overs. Adams, Robbie Sanders and Hugh Weibgen were up for the fight and it was a credit to the whole group, and the fieldsmen, that BGS held it together so no one batsman dominated.

Brisbane Grammar batsman Daniel Athanasellis attacked early. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

When BGS batted, Daniel Athanasellis punched 23 early but two quick wickets to left armer Backstrom, and another to Rohit Marudhachalam undermined Brisbane Grammar School's pursuit of the victory target.

Hugh Couper and Mick Miller also defied Terrace for a while, but Nick Morton (3-25) through the middle overs and then spinner McGill (three wickets) could not be denied and the BGS innings slid away.

At the Village Green, Southport, The Southport School machine purred along to secure victory after encountering spirited resistance.

BBC, the masters of close finishes this season, looked set for another cliff-hangar as the group attempted to chase down 7-193.

At 6-153 BBC needed 39 off 24 balls, but The Southport School defended their home patch stoutly to restrict their rivals to 8-176.

The Brisbane Boys College bowlers were at their tag-team best when they held The Southport School to under 200 runs, but the TSS bowler returned serve with interest.

TSS bowlers Peter Lynch, Jack Sinfield and Ky Newitt proved almost impossible to get away.

TSS batsman Tom Watts. (Photo/Steve Holland)

Lynch and Sinfield conceded just 30 runs between them across 20 overs, in stark contrast to the start of the BBC innings when opener James Durheim counterattacked with four fours and three sixes in his first 10 minutes of batting to rattle the cage of the opponents.

TSS bowler Newitt then restored order by dismissing Durheimfor 37 (17 balls).

Max Dalton followed with another two quick wickets for TSS, dismissing Brien (5) and Will Stevens (3), which eroded BBC's run chase before Lynch and Sinfield impacted.

But Charlie Bell (36) was spirited with the BBC tail and the match was not put to sleep by TSS until late.

TSS bowler Matthew Dalton. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Earlier, Jack Hocart (73, 124 balls) was the foundation on which the TSS innings was constructed, with a 69 run opening partnership with Mitch Freeman (28) setting the home side in motion.

The acceleration in the innings came courtesy of Tom Watts (24, 19 balls), Matthew Manley (23, 31 balls) and Kye Shield (14 not out, 11 balls), but BBC never lost their grip entirely.

TSS bowler Ky Newitt. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

BBC do not have an out and out star with the ball and rely heavily on team work and everyone pulling their weight at the bowling crease.

Again this under rated group of Charlie Bell (2-33), Aidan McWhirter, Campbell Cowan, Max Carlyon (2027), Tom Bunzli, Flynn Brien (1-33) and Liam McBrien (1-25) held their end of the bargain to keep TSS within sight.