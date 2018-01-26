'She might not make it': Toddler's fight after drowning

Two-year-old Aliyana Caplin of Raceview is in a critical condition in hospital after nearly drowning in the family pool.

Two-year-old Aliyana Caplin of Raceview is in a critical condition in hospital after nearly drowning in the family pool.

ALIYANA Caplin has faced a medical fight since birth, but now the Ipswich toddler with a mop of curly hair is in her toughest battle yet, after being found unconscious in the family swimming pool.

On life-support in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, all 2 ½-year-old Aliyana can do is fight her hardest while her parents Christopher and Amber Caplin keep a vigil at her bedside.

Mr Caplin said Aliyana's mother found her in the saltwater pool on Wednesday afternoon. The yard is fenced off with a lockable gate.

Aliyana's grandfather Brian Caplin owns the Raceview home. Yesterday he said he didn't know if she would make it.

Visibly upset, Mr Caplin told the QT Aliyana was not in a good way after being found face down in the water.

He said she had previously undergone three brain surgeries because of fits she has suffered since birth. And now this.

"It has been so hard for them," he said.

"She had medical issues and was behind for her age but she has been up dancing to music. And she liked getting stuff out of the recycling bin, taking stuff out and taking down to the end of the house," Mr Caplin said with a grin.

In a phone call to Aliyana's father on Thursday afternoon, Mr Caplin said there was no change in her condition.

DISTRAUGHT: Grandfather Brian Caplin says Aliyana is fighting for life. David Nielsen

"She is still on life support. It's so sad, mate - so horrible. She is being kept sedated until Saturday," he said.

The normally busy family home with Aliyana's siblings is full of children's toys, coloured pencils, and shows they left in a hurry following the emergency.

It's a horrid time for the large family as Aliyana's uncle, Andrew Caplin, who had an intellectual disability, was killed just a short distance from the same house in April 2016, when he was accidentally struck by a four-wheel drive.

Mr Caplin now moves around in his caravan, parked in front of the Raceview home, saying: "I didn't want to live here anymore after Andrew."

With a lockable gate to the fenced yard and pool, Mr Caplin said the children were not allowed there without an adult.

With an extremely anxious wait ahead, Mr Caplin said his grand-daughter was in a critical stage.

"There is not much more they can do. And all she can do is fight," he said.

"There is no guarantee.

"She might make it. She might not."

The Ipswich Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating.