HEFTY FINE: Amber Neesom copped a $700 fine after she tried to conceal her identity from police.
Trying to fool police with fake name ends in disaster

Ebony Graveur
30th Sep 2019 2:50 PM
WHEN police asked her to state her name, Amber Jade Neesom, 18, gave them a false identity, telling them her name was Shannon Lee.

Police had pulled over the car she was driving shortly after 3am on September 5, for a licence check.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss told the Gatton Magistrates Court police noted Neesom was of similar appearance to the photo registered to the owner of the car, whose licence had been suspended.

When police asked again for her correct name, Neesom stood firm.

"The defendant was arrested for the purpose of providing her identity and then immediately admitted she had provided a false name because she had a suspended licence,” Snr Cons Boss said.

The Laidley Heights woman was charged with contravening requirement of police and pleaded guilty.

She copped a $700 fine and her conviction was not recorded.

