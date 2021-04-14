‘Trying my hardest’: Teen refused bail on driving charges

Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer has been refused bail over charges including dangerous driving.

A YOUNG woman with a growing history of violence and driving offences has been refused bail after an Ipswich magistrate deemed her to be an unacceptable risk to the public.

In her latest charges, the teenager is alleged to have driven into a police car at Redbank.

Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer, 19, from Redbank, appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday on new charges including dangerous driving.



She appeared via video link from the police watch-house, and was visibly upset when bail was refused, saying that she was “trying my hardest, please”.

Erihe-Schaeffer is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (with previous conviction), on Brisbane Road at Redbank on Thursday April 8; driving when disqualified; failing to comply with a police request to stop; and two charges of not stopping for red traffic lights in Redbank.

Lawyer Alexis Oxley made the unsuccessful bail application, saying Erihe-Schaeffer was not in a show-cause situation despite the police allegation in an earlier charge of being in possession of property suspected of being stolen.

The court heard she failed to appear in court on March 18 for a driving when disqualified charge, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Ms Oxley said Erihe-Schaeffer instructs that she lives at Redbank with her mother, and had participated in drug counselling.

The court heard while she tested positive to drugs two weeks ago, this was due to a relapse as a result of her boyfriend being arrested.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said police alleged she did not stop and had, “driven into a police vehicle”.

Ms Sturgess said she had a lengthy history of offences involving motor vehicles, with convictions for unlawful use of stolen cars, and dangerous operation.

She was already on a suspended jail sentence from Ipswich District Court and subject to a probation order.

Ms Sturgess said she presented an unacceptable risk to the community.

“I’m trying my hardest. Please”, said Erihe-Schaeffer on the video connection.

Remanded in custody, her charges were adjourned for mention on April 29.