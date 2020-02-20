Truth behind woman’s ‘crazy’ vacuum act

A viral video of a woman vacuuming a footpath left many people confused but it turns out there’s far more to her story.

A viral video of a woman vacuuming a footpath left many people confused but it turns out there’s far more to her story.

A US woman left many people confused when she was caught on camera vacuuming outside her home.

The footage went viral last week after it showed the Washington state local pacing up and down the side of a footpath with a cordless vacuum in her hand.

Cathy Rodriguez was indeed vacuuming the pavement and her actions immediately attracted hundreds of comments from people questioning her "bizarre" behaviour.

Brandon Tatro, who filmed Ms Rodriguez as he drove past her home, uploaded the footage to Facebook - the video since amassing more than 137,000 views.

"Well we are in Yakima. We have seen it all," Tatro said in the opening of the video. "Guess no one's heard of a broom before."

Other Facebook users also weighed in on her actions.

A viral video of a woman vacuuming a sidewalk left many people confused but it turns out there was a reason behind her actions.

A motorist had filmed Cathy Rodriguez vacuuming her sidewalk as he drove past. He uploaded the footage last week which has since gone viral.

"She must go through a lot of vacuums!" one person joked. "She's a trendsetter for sure!" another said.

Harsher comments implied the woman was "on drugs".

But it turns out there was far more to her story then many would have anticipated.

Ms Rodriguez was vacuuming shattered glass after a drunk driver had crashed into her van - and she simply didn't want anyone to get hurt.

"I'm not a druggie and I'm not crazy. I was thinking of others," Ms Rodriguez told KIMA TV.

She was woken by a loud bang and when she went outside, she had found her van to be completely smashed.

"He broke three of the glass windows in the back of my van and shattered it everywhere," Ms Rodriguez said, adding the driver had no vehicle insurance.

Despite the accident occurring weeks ago, Ms Rodriguez said she still finds lots of glass in her yard and is worried about kids and pets walking by.

"I didn't know what else to do. I was thinking about other people and the other animals and I didn't want them to get hurt," she told the network.

"Don't judge from what you see, it's not Yakima, crack or anything, people have situations that you don't know about."

After understanding the reason behind her act, many took to the original post to call out those who mocked Ms Rodriguez.

"People are so stereotypical that just because this is happening in Yakima, they assume she's a crackhead … ignorance at its finest," one person said.

"Shame on you; she is cleaning up broken glass. She doesn't have much," another added.

Ms Rodriguez also revealed the van was her family's only mode of transport and they have since started a GoFundMe page which will go towards fixing the van given to them from a neighbour.

So far they have raised $US10,104 ($A15,130) - with Mr Tatro being the first to donate following a public apology on his original post and also personally to Ms Rodriguez.

"I apologise if anybody is offended by this. I've had multiple dm's in defence of this lady's situation," he wrote. "Don't do drugs though. And use a Kirby to suck glass up not a Hoover!"