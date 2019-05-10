Plea to help troubled son ends in shocking betrayal

A MAN whom friends asked to help their troubled teenage son has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of indecently dealing with the boy.

Ipswich District Court heard how the 44-year-old father of two developed an obsession with the teenager, sending him thousands of text messages and sneaking into his caravan late at night.

The man stood trial on Crown charges of grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure a sexual act; and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 (by transmission of film and photos).

The jury, which heard the man had bought the boy a motorbike, returned its guilty verdict soon after hearing all evidence, including recorded cross-examination of the boy.

Following the guilty verdict, Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis revealed the man had previously been convicted of indecently dealing with a nine-year-old boy.

The offender himself was only aged 18 at the time of the earlier offence.

Mr Wallis said the man's history was relevant to the current matter, saying "it sheds further illumination of his sexual interest in this young male".

He said there was also a breach of trust that had to be taken into consideration in sentencing.

He said the man chose to go to trial, requiring the boy to give evidence and be cross-examined.

"It has had a ripple effect. The victim no longer lives with his family. It is a fractured relationship," he said.

"(The offender) was a long-time family friend enlisted to help a family friend, a troubled young man.

"He preyed upon him, becoming so smitten that he was heartbroken when he ran away."

With the man's supportive wife observing proceedings, the Crown sought a jail sentence of two and a half years.

Defence barrister Robert Glenday said the man had a good work history, had been married 25 years and had two adult children.

He said the man was aged 18 when he previously sexually offended against a nine-year-old child, and he hadn't offended in nearly 30 years.

Mr Glenday said the man's touching in his new offence was "relatively low level" and the photos sent had shown no sexual activity.

Judge Deborah Richards said the offender showed a lack of remorse in what was a strong Crown case against him.

"It was classic grooming behaviour," Judge Richards said.

"There were 155 pages of texts sent over three months, (with some expressing) your love for the child.

"You seem almost unable to keep your hands off him, touching, massaging, tickling him.

"You were going to his caravan in the middle of the night when he indicated he was scared.

"His mother found the texts on his phone and an investigation began.

"It is very clear the endgame was to engage in a relationship of a sexual nature.

"You were a trusted friend, and he is still estranged from his family.

Judge Richards sentenced the man to two years' jail, suspended for five years after he serves 12 months behind bars.

He was also placed on a three-year probation order.