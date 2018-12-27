Trust in council absent as poll reveals what residents think

CHECK: Positive feedback was recorded about the appointment of Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello.

Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH City Council is struggling to regain the trust and confidence of residents, a new survey has revealed.

In the wake of criminal charges and the dismissal of elected representatives, just 21 per cent of people are most satisfied to put trust and confidence in the council.

The finding came as about 2400 people responded to the council's Pulse Check survey, conducted during November.

It found 60 per cent of people were dissatisfied with the council's ability to build trust and confidence.

Administrator Greg Chemello said the recent corruption controversy had left Ipswich residents with feelings of uncertainty.

"To assist with rebuilding confidence of the community, council will be introducing new ways to engage with residents on a regular basis, to keep them informed and demonstrate transparency,” he said.

"The positive feedback we received via the survey demonstrates that, when it does occur, residents feel positive about communicating with council.”

Trust and confidence were the most important aspect residents wanted improved.

The council said some of the most positive feedback from residents related to the council going into administration this year, with the appointment of Mr Chemello until the next local government elections in March 2020.

The Pulse Survey revealed almost half of residents were satisfied with the quality of services delivered by the council.

Despite the year of upheavals, the council continued with its core delivery of services, including "rates, rubbish and roads”.

A combined 49 per cent - 14 per cent very satisfied, 35 per cent satisfied - were happy with the services provided.

A further 27 per cent described them as "fair” while only 23 per cent - fewer than one in four people - were not satisfied.

The council's Arts, Social Development and Community Engagement chief operating officer Caroline McMahon said it was pleasing to see residents continued to trust council staff to deliver key services to them.

"A total of 76 per cent of people said that the quality of services provided by council were fair, satisfactory or very satisfactory,” she said.

"That is a good response after everything the community has been through.

"It also means that we can further improve on our provision of services.”

Ms McMahon said officers could use the survey responses about Ipswich's infrastructure, community amenities, waste management, roads, social issues and rates to improve service delivery and meet the needs of the community.

"It is positive to hear comments such as: 'In general, the council's been super-excellent, no issue there. In reality the service to the people has always been unquestionable.'”

"We can also improve our communication of what council is doing to meet community needs.”

The council engaged with 2396 residents - 1370 female, 981 male, 45 gender other/ undisclosed - from 75 suburbs and 38 cultural backgrounds.

Recent measures to help restore public trust and confidence have been introduced and included a business transformation program to address the priority issues and implement positive ethical change before the elections.

Under the title of Vision2020, the transformation program consists of 18 separate projects across the council's operations and governance.