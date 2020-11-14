Trump’s secret service struck down with virus

After hosting rallies that flouted social distancing measures, dozens of Donald Trump’s Secret Service officers are rumoured to be affected by COVID-19.

More than 130 Secret Service agents are in COVID quarantine after Donald Trump's 2020 election campaigning.

Approximately 10 per cent of the agency's core security team have become infected, the Washington Post reported.

One former senior Secret Service supervisor told the New York Post: "Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic.

"That does not bode well for White House security," they said.

The news comes just one day after it was announced that top Trump aide Corey Lewandowski tested positive for coronavirus - days after attending a "superspreader" party at the White House last week.

The adviser tested positive on Wednesday, eight days after the election night event.

However, Mr Lewandowski, 47, believes he contracted the virus in Philadelphia, where he has been working on legal action alleging voter fraud in the city.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr Ben Carson and top Trump aide David Bossie also tested positive for the disease.

According to reports, Richard Walters, the chief of staff at the Republican National Committee, also tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lobbyist Jeff Miller tested positive earlier this week, as did White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

All attended the election night party, which featured little social distancing rules and almost no face masks, according to reports.

The election night party acted as the second "superspreader" event from the Trump campaign, following the Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

At least ten people in the president's inner circle became infected with coronavirus after the event.

