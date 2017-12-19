Trump's golden (shower) moment in social media Sherele Moody Full Profile Login to follow

WAVING farewell to 2016, we realised life would never be the same because Donald "grab em by the pussy" Trump won the United States presidential election.

So here we are 12 months later and Donald. Trump. Is. Still. President.

Millions of peeps love the straight-shooting billionaire reality TV star and the job he's doing running the world's number one super power.

The rest of us have booked a one-way ticket on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic into outer space.

Anyhoo. Here we are living in a world where #POTUS' main form of communication is via 140 characters on Twitter because #fakenews (remember Sean Spicer and the presidential inauguration? Well he's gone now).

Trying to summarise Trump's social media shenanigans into a click-worthy short(ish) read is a little hard so I'm just going to talk about the events of January 10, 2017.

People will forever ask: "Where were you when news broke that Donald Trump 'watched' Russian prostitutes give each other golden showers on a hotel bed that Barack and Michelle Obama once slept in?"

Bree Anderson

Thus #peeotus and #goldenshowers were born and our collective innocence was lost.

But on the upside, social media lovers had themselves a field day with the hashtags producing some of the funniest memes you'll ever come across.

From "now we know why he's orange" to "urine in trouble" and " you put the P in president" the Twitterati went into over-drive for a good week.

It is yet to be confirmed that the Russians were behind Golden Shower Gate but the US parliament is investigating if this is so and if they kept evidence to hold over Trump's head.

America has Donald Trump. We have our very own orange icon - Pauline Hanson.

Pauline Hanson wears a burqa during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in August. LUKAS COCH

If there's one thing Hanson is known for, it's courting controversy and she delivered in spades this year - from wanting to vaccinate against Islam to suggesting parents didn't really need to vaccinate their kids.

But it was her controversial clothing decision that set Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds alight.

I'm not sure Hanson and her minders really thought the wearing burqa in parliament thing through because the One Nation leader was roasted from dawn to dusk.

From "this is the most attractive photo of Pauline Hanson I've seen" to "If Pauline Hanson wants to cover her face in Parliament, might a white hood and gown be more appropriate?" it still continues.

Talking of regrettable moments - author and television presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied fled Australia after widespread outrage over her "Lest. We. Forget. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine...)" post on Anzac Day.

The political citizenship saga also played out well on social media. On-again off-again ultimate Aussie bloke Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce copped right royal serve for being a true blue Kiwi.

It seems everyone got into the act including Amber Heard who has never forgotten that humiliating grovelling apology Joyce forced her and former husband Johnny Depp to make over smuggling their dogs into Australia in 2015.

Barnaby Joyce on the speaks to media after winning the New England by-election. Tracey Nearmy

"When Barnaby Joyce said 'no one is above the law' I didn't realise he meant New Zealand law," Heard tweeted in August. "To comfort Mr Joyce in his hour of need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest Kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws)."

Possibly the most controversial and emotional political moments came during the marriage equality campaign.

The $122m postal plebiscite saw the rise of the "I'm a mother" movement.

The No Campaign invested a lot of its hard-earned donations into social and mainstream media adverts starring "regular" mums who feared marriage equality because it would lead to radical gay sex education and boys wearing dresses.

Politicalpostingmamma managed to get herself a cool 10,000 followers on Facebook thanks to her No stance.

Sealed envelopes from the Marriage Law Postal Survey are seen being posted in Adelaide. MORGAN SETTE

The No Campaigners proved incredibly popular with the media, with research showing that side of the debate received four times the media coverage and Lyle Shelton received more media mentions than all of the Yes Campaign spokespeople together.

Big ups must go to Pauline Pantsdown whose memes throughout the campaign were on point and incredibly hilarious.

Whether it was the marriage survey, closing down the Manus Island detention centre or anger over celebrating Australia Day on January 26, social media proved to be the perfect forum for Australians to let their opinions flow.

While #Loveislove, #manus, #StopAdani and #changethedate trended strongly for months on end, one little social media comment spurred the most emotional responses to a topic this year.

In October, American actor Alyssa Milano urged women to share their experiences of sexual harassment or assault under her #MeToo campaign.

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. John Shearer

It followed multiple women coming forward to reveal Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein had allegedly used his position of power to prey on them.

Women from every walk of life took to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and others to share their stories of survival, with media commentators praising their bravery in opening up about sexual violence.

The "taking the knee" protests were also enough to bring on them feels (No. This is not about the characters in Game of Thrones "bending the knee" to whomever it is ruling the Seven Kingdoms these days).

On Sunday, September 24, American footy players and owners knelt or stood with their arms linked during the national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality in America.

Of course, not everyone liked Take the Knee - and by everyone, I mean Donald Trump, who called for NFL players to be fired for their silent protest.

The protest followed the shocking outcome of a trial in June when Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in the killing of Philando Castile.

Castile's girlfriend live-streamed the killing but this was not enough to convince the jury Yanez was guilty. The trial heard Castile was high on drugs and had a gun.

Of course there was plenty of "what the?" moments doing the rounds of social media. Like that one time someone snapped five women sitting on a couch, posted the photo on their socials and became insta-famous because one of the women appeared to not have a leg. I'm not one to judge but really people - we did this?

Dr Pimple Popper. Dear, dear, dear Dr Pimple Popper. What the heck did we do for fun before you started filming yourself popping pimples and posting the recordings on YouTube.

From hundreds of tiny pimples on a woman's eyelid to a lemon-sized zit on a guy's forehead (search Unicorn Pimple), millions - YES! MILLIONS - of people tuned in to watch dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee squeeze pimples.

Malaysian baker Cakescape came up with a delicious way to cash in on Dr Pimple Popper's popularity - puss-filled cakes with edible pimples you can squeeze then eat.

I'm not a fan of pimple videos because, gross. But I am a fan of animooools and 2017 you delivered the most fun, cute, furry, slithery, scaly joyfulness we've seen since, well ... 2016!

One of the coolest moments involved watching Melissa Hatheier throwing a baby shark out of a rock pool in Cronulla.

"I herded the shark into the shallows and then I just sort of jumped on him and put my knees on his fins," Melissa said of her feat.

"I then grabbed him around the neck so he couldn't swing around and bite me.

Melissa Hatheier throws a baby shark out of a rock pool in Cronulla.

"I just threw him over the edge of the pool into the water and watched him swim away."

Melissa you should be anointed Awesome Australian of the Year.

Also going viral was footage of a python regurgitating a smaller snake and images of a humongous python killed by a group of Indonesian villagers who apparently feasted on the monster reptile.

As always, cats and dogs were amongst the top trenders this year.

Ikea really hit the animal sweet spot by releasing images of its new range of furniture for dogs and cats (and OMG, WTF, I CAN'T EVEN COPE RIGHT NOW).

A rare sand kitten.

Footage of rare sand kittens playing in Morocco racked up millions of views (mostly by me, at work, when my editor wasn't looking).

Finally, We Rate Dogs gets a solid "13/10 would boop softly for its heart-warming pooch memes". - NewsRegional