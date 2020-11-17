Menu
Donald Trump Ends Presidential Campaign With Two Rallies In Michigan
Letters to the Editor

Trumps delusions catching on with fan base

17th Nov 2020 12:42 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It's the fairytale: "The Emperor's New Clothes" conspiracy, deluding Trump's passionate, misguided base. He traps them in his own vortex, which is an illusion.

While Biden is prioritising his Covid-19 plan, Trump has shifted his rhetoric, insisting he, too, has been focussed on it, as 125 thousand American cases continue daily, now taking credit for the vaccine: "On my watch", for a virus he attests will: "Just go away"!

This is his first acknowledgment of the escalating threat. Covid deaths statistics are a game changer, which cannot be ignored  But his continual emphasis on the "stolen" election, individually being overturned by the courts, immerses him in a slow-cooker.

Trump's enablers, leading Republicans "in denial", dance to Trump's denigration of the established electoral process, facilitating his "rigged" claims to publicly fester.
It is unconscionable, with potential for civil war. History is written by the victors.

E ROWE

MARCOOLA

Ipswich Queensland Times

