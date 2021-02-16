Menu
Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
Letters to the Editor

Trump's delusion and lies have laid a platform

16th Feb 2021 12:43 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR   Half of America believes Trump is guilty of incitement, to be barred from standing for re-election, but Trump loyalists or those indifferent have handed him a "get out of jail free" card.   The GOP refused to concede, consequently turning the tide in his favour. These few "Retrumpians", have thrown his Vice-President Pence under the bus. Pence is now a target, for carrying out his Constitutional duty in declaring the Biden victory. Trump's presidency, like his life, was based on a pattern of a sense of entitlement, delusion and lies; 30 000 lies over the 4 years. His acquittal was based on the Republican Party upholding his biggest lie: "the election was stolen" from him.   Trump's future, like his business, is a house built on a self-sense of grandiosity, lies and threats. He has no interest in truth if it means he loses. He throws his opposition under the bus, but manipulates his puppets to do his bidding, while standing at a distance, like the bully he is.   This has set a precedent for democratic processes in America going forward. This displays: "It can only happen in America!", but is a warning to other third millennial democracies.   E ROWE Marcoola
donald trump impeachment letters to the editor us politics
