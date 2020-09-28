Trump's America great for a few

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump's mantra is : "Make American great again!"

Great for whom?: For his family's business benefit?

He is even more deluded, dangerous, desperate and deranged, with the real threat of an impending election loss.



The peril of believers' perspective in support of Trump, reiterates the old adage: "You can fool some of the people all of the time and all the people some of the time."

People with strong morals and ethics, with a sense of equity and social justice, have no tolerance for Trump's modus operandi.

He reiterates his conspiracy theories on the severity of the pandemic killing 200 thousand Americans, the wearing of masks, sabotaging the guaranteed success of postal votes, denying global warming, denigrating protestors as "anarchists" and "domestic terrorists", while making promises of a Covid-19 vaccine before November for all.

What is alarming, is that he believes he is right, nominating himself for a "peace" award.



He has divided the nation: "A house divided against itself cannot stand"!

It is unconscionable to regard this misogynistic narcissist, known for unsavoury and uncouth regard for women and opponents, using his family to promote his political cause.

He is dangerous and desperate to win again.

"The measure of the character of a man is not by the journey, but the choices he makes along the way."

Eloise Rowe, Marcoola