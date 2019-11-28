Trump tweets image of himself as Rocky

The image was posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday without comment and immediately went viral.

US President Donald Trump has posted an image of his face superimposed on what seems to be the body of Sylvester Stallone from the promotional poster for the film Rocky III.

The 1982 flick Rocky III featured as its theme song Eye of the Tiger, and saw Stallone reprise his role as boxer Rocky Balboa.

Trump occasionally tweets out memes and spoofs from various accounts on the internet, including some with controversial backgrounds and political leanings.

The president is in Florida where he is golfing and due to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

It wasn't immediately clear what inspired the tweet. Several social media users pointed out that Mr Trump could have been referencing a statement he made at a rally in Florida overnight about his recent trip to Walter Reed Hospital. His visit didn't appear to follow presidential protocol and fuelled speculation he was critically ill.

Mr Trump later emerged from the health facility, saying he had simply undergone a routine "physical" examination.

"The first thing they do is take off your shirt, Sir and show us your gorgeous chest," he relayed to supporters at the rally.

"We've never seen a chest quite like it.

"I take (my shirt) off for the physical."

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

