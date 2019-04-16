Menu
Tiger Woods has been congratulated by Donald Trump, and a bigger reward is on the way.
Golf

Golf-mad Trump to honour Tiger Woods

16th Apr 2019 9:24 AM
PRESIDENT Trump says he will award Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom following the golfer's fifth Masters win on Sunday.

"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday's @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM," Trump tweeted.

The victory on Sunday was one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, as the 43-year-old ended an 11-year major title drought after overcoming personal and professional setbacks including a highly-public divorce and multiple surgeries.

The one-stroke win at Augusta National led to an outpouring of support from sports greats and politicians, including Trump.

Trump, an avid golfer, and Woods have played together in the past, most recently in February when the pair joined golf great Jack Nicklaus for a round at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Trump appeared to follow the action at this year's Masters closely, tweeting well-wishes to the field on Saturday and encouraging people to tune in when Woods had the lead with just two holes left to play on Sunday.

"Congratulations to @TigerWoods, a truly Great Champion!" Trump tweeted shortly after Woods sank a short putt to secure his 15th major title.

