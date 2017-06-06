Trump right to pull out of climate deal

CLIMATE: Trump is right to remove America from that Paris deal, says reader

I FIRST heard from climate scientists about "global warming” in the early '70s.

I started writing letters, some got printed, warning about it in the early '80s, after I'd seen the changes in weather patterns and permanent ice retreat the scientists had warned me about.

I'm still being ignored to this day.

Trump is right to remove America from that Paris farce.

The deal is the biggest producer of carbon dioxide emissions in the world and China is allowed to increase emissions flat out till 2050, then they'll start to wind them back.

The second biggest, India, is going open slather.

All the rest of us are doing is going to a lot of expense to pay exorbitant prices for energy that fails regularly and spectacularly - mainly because the people in charge (multinationals) are greedyor idiots.

Without a sudden, massive human population reduction, it's too late now anyway!