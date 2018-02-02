Menu
Trump may be on different planet - scientist

US President Donald Trump's comments on climate change have again been criticised by scientists.
US President Donald Trump's comments on climate change have again been criticised by scientists. Manuel Balce Ceneta

DONALD Trump has been sent a letter by America's top scientific organisation for weather and climate researchers, correcting him on points made in a recent interview.

Talking to Piers Morgan, Mr Trump questioned much of the climate change science and seemed to suggest global temperatures were decreasing.

"There is a cooling, and there's a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn't working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place,” he said.

Mr Trump also suggested polar ice was not melting.

"The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they're setting records. They're at a record level,” he said.

Many scientists have already been vocal in discrediting the ideas suggested by the US President, and now the American Meteorological Society has offered to help him understand the science of climate change.

In a letter, American Meteorological Society executive director Dr Keith Seitter pointed Mr Trump in the direction of the "wealth of comprehensive and accurate information on climate change” available via US government agencies.

He expressed disappointment that Mr Trump had seemingly ignored the data from global scientific observations, especially given that US agencies such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had been instrumental in making those observations.

"Unfortunately, these and other climate-related comments in the interview are not consistent with scientific observations from around the globe, nor with scientific conclusions based on these observations,” wrote Dr Keith Seitter, executive director of the AMS.

The AMS is the largest scientific society for weather and climate scientists in the US.

The AMS letter came in the wake of criticism from scientists of Mr Trump's observations.

"Glaciers and ice caps are globally continuing to melt at an extreme rate,” Dr Michael Zemp, director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service, told Reuters.

He stated the implication that glaciers and ice caps are growing "is simply wrong”.

"Or maybe he is referring to a different planet,” said Dr Zemp.

- Josh Gabbatiss, The Independent

Topics:  american meteorological society climate change donald trump glaciers global melt ice caps nasa national oceanic and atmospheric administration noaa piers morgan scientists

