Letters to the Editor

Trump makes me glad of one thing

13th Oct 2020 2:29 PM

"I think I may be immune to Covid-19. I don't know."

These are the latest ridiculous boasts by "the never say die", narcissistic, mentally-challenged, USA's most un-presidential " Commander-in-Chief"!

He really doesn't know much!

His entourage and Republicans are his "enablers", allowing the deceit and dysfunction to continue.

Just when you think you've heard it all, out he blurts another unbelievable statement, reinforcing his mental instability and incompetence yet again! 

He rejects any notion of being accountable for over 200,000 Covid deaths!

Surely his peers must question his competence to make the executive decisions he does?

"The only thing necessary for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing." (Edmund Blake). Makes you glad you live in Australia!

E Rowe, Marcoola

coronavirusipswich covid 19 donald trump letters to the editior
Ipswich Queensland Times

