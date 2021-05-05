Trump launches new social media platform

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a communications platform, a platform that will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers.

Mr Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook in January after violating policies around the glorification of violence.

The former president's new platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump", appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space will allow Mr Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus - the "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organisations" - created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The landing page of 'From the desk of Donald Trump'.

The space allows Mr Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president's posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to "reply" or engage with Trump's posts.

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

Mr Trump's new platform surfaced Tuesday, after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to "move forward" to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot.

"President Trump's website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," senior Adviser Jason Miller told Fox News.

"We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

The rollout of the platform also comes just a day before Facebook's Oversight Board is expected to announce its decision on whether to indefinitely suspend Mr Trump from Facebook and Instagram.

The board in January accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine the ban, as well as to provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook moved to block Mr Trump "indefinitely" after the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that they "believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Regardless of Facebook's decision, a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that Mr Trump is permanently suspended from tweeting.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on Mr Trump's new platform.

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

