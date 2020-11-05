Menu
Politics

Trump ‘down’ as election slips away, sources say

5th Nov 2020 3:24 PM

White House correspondents are hearing the President is feeling "down" and "starting to see this slip away" as Joe Biden leads a close race.

The New York Times' White House correspondent Michael Crowley tweeted before midnight in Washington DC that word was spreading about Donald Trump's mood.

He cited CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

The comments are certain to ruffle the President's feathers given his ongoing disdain for CNN - an organisation he regularly refers to as "fake news" and whose questions he often refused to answer.

Mr Biden is one state away from winning the White House. He is on 264 out of the 270 Electoral Votes needed to win, according to a Fox News live count, after storming back in key battleground states behind a surge in mail-in ballots for the Democrats.

Mr Biden spectacularly climbed over the top to secure the states of Wisconsin and Michigan after Mr Trump had a healthy lead on Wednesday.

Votes are still being counted in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania - Mr Trump's lead in Pennsylvania shrunk from more than 700,000 after midnight last night and is now under 200,000 with 89 per cent of the vote counted.

If Mr Biden wins Pennsylvania, he wins the race.

But Mr Trump last night foreshadowed a Supreme Court challenge against what he called "fraud" against the election process.

In a speech to supporters from the East Room of the White House after 2am, Mr Trump claimed victory, a move that saw his own allies turn against him.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election," he said.

But several GOP leaders have since publicly shot down the comments.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was "not unusual" for people to claim they had won the election.

"But claiming you win the election is different from finishing the (vote) counting," he said.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a top ally of Mr Trump, told ABC News he disagreed with the President's remarks.

"I talk tonight now not as a former governor, but as a former US attorney," Mr Christie said on election night.

"There's just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn't.

"All these votes have to be counted that are in now. In Pennsylvania, the argument won't even start in Pennsylvania until tomorrow, or Thursday or Friday because the Pennsylvania court extended for three days when you could accept ballots.

"I understand that there could be an argument on that, based on Pennsylvania law, but that argument is for later. Tonight, this was not the time to make this argument."

- with Sarah McPhee

Originally published as Trump 'down' as election slips away

