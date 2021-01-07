Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ
Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ
Letters to the Editor

Trump in denial of US democracy

7th Jan 2021 2:19 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
 

Inciting violence to suit his agenda to maintain power and  favour with his base, is President Trump's modus operandi.

Trump is unique to American democracy, in that he denies the historical democratic process and results, which determined he lost the 3 November election.

Trump himself admitted he doesn't like losing.

He is adding to the delays of the transition process and fuel to the fire.

Being nasty and vicious towards those who he deemed the "evil" opposition which stole the election from him, is currency with criminal elements and the GOP, who support his fake stance and play right into the hands of armed extremists with guns poised at the winners.

His Washington rally prior to Pence's announcement that Biden won the Electoral College votes, stirred up the fans to protest outside the Capitol building. It has led to civil war.

Distancing himself safely behind White House walls, tweeting, denying security dealing with the illegal storming of the Capitol building the National Guards, he encouraged the confusion and looting of America's Congress, the seat of power.

This is anarchy and the basis for criminal charges of sedition against Trump.

Try as they may, 20th January he will go, but his legacy continues to divide the United States of America. The writing is on the wall. "Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee."

E ROWE

Marcoola

donald trump letters to the editor us election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Canadian take on US crisis

    Canadian take on US crisis
    • 7th Jan 2021 2:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

        Premium Content Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

        Crime His arrest comes following a weeks-long manhunt after he allegedly refused to speak with police.

        Family pleads for missing woman to make contact

        Premium Content Family pleads for missing woman to make contact

        News Loved ones of a woman last seen 8 days ago have been searching non-stop

        Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Premium Content Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Rural Freight costs three times higher than normal have forced Lockyer vegetable growers...

        Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        Premium Content Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        News Solid downpours were recorded across the region after storms rolled through...