Trump in denial of US democracy

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



Inciting violence to suit his agenda to maintain power and favour with his base, is President Trump's modus operandi.

Trump is unique to American democracy, in that he denies the historical democratic process and results, which determined he lost the 3 November election.

Trump himself admitted he doesn't like losing.

He is adding to the delays of the transition process and fuel to the fire.



Being nasty and vicious towards those who he deemed the "evil" opposition which stole the election from him, is currency with criminal elements and the GOP, who support his fake stance and play right into the hands of armed extremists with guns poised at the winners.

His Washington rally prior to Pence's announcement that Biden won the Electoral College votes, stirred up the fans to protest outside the Capitol building. It has led to civil war.



Distancing himself safely behind White House walls, tweeting, denying security dealing with the illegal storming of the Capitol building the National Guards, he encouraged the confusion and looting of America's Congress, the seat of power.

This is anarchy and the basis for criminal charges of sedition against Trump.



Try as they may, 20th January he will go, but his legacy continues to divide the United States of America. The writing is on the wall. "Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee."

E ROWE

Marcoola