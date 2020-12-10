Menu
Letters to the Editor

Trump critics face scary backlash

10th Dec 2020 2:56 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Georgian Republican governor and senator has spoken up about the so-called "rigged election" farce that the party and its twisted leadership are maintaining.

It is creating angst for realists, to the point where they are fearing for their lives and extreme danger, after death and coercive threats.

It is as if no-one is making a move, until Trump leaves, out of fear of dire consequences they have already witnessed against Trump's critics.

They are in fear of this monster! They know his business past and his modus operandi in dealing with opposition.

The Georgian governor has spoken up and is now a target, while Trump plays golf and God with his critics and the electoral system which has overcome him.

It is a pattern we see all too often in dictatorships.

E Rowe, Marcoola

american politics donald trump letters to the editor
