‘TRULY HEARTBREAKING’: Rush of support for Casino mum, bub

ALMOST 11,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Casino mum separated from her newborn son, who is having urgent medical treatment in a Queensland hospital.

Chantelle Northfield gave birth to Harvey in Lismore Base Hospital on August 14.

He was born with low oxygen levels and was flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital to receive life saving medical treatment.

But his parents were denied access to Queensland due to concerns about COVID-19.

It is understood Mr and Mrs Northfield were told they would have to quarantine for 14 days before they were allowed in the hospital.

In an online petition, Mrs Northfield's sister-in-law, Maddison Mortensen, said the family was grateful for all the support from the community.

So far more than 10,800 people have signed the petition, and the number is continuing to increase this morning.

"Baby Harvey is improving and as long as he continues to improve overnight, he will be transferred back to Lismore Base, hopefully tomorrow," Mrs Mortensen wrote.

"They had been given the approval to visit, but they were waiting for the exemption to be sent all day, which was not received.

"I will continue to keep to petition going, not just for this beautiful little family, but so other mums and families do not go through this.

"No mother should be denied access to her child, especially a newborn."

There have been hundreds of messages of support for the Northfields.

Louisa Davies: "I have two under three and I can't even imagine how this poor lady must be feeling. This is just awful, she needs to be with her son."

Chelsea Adams-gardi: "The reason for separating this mother and baby are inexcusable! This is truly heartbreaking. As a mother I can only imagine the pain she must be feeling."

Melissa Harrison: "A baby needs their mother, this is disgusting behaviour on all levels. I can't imagine the trauma this poor mother is going through and I pray for officials to come to their senses."