True Pride rises after Knights ‘Sho’ how to win derbies

Western Pride head coach Andrew Catton had plenty to be proud about after his team’s spirited effort in the local derby. Picture: Rob Williams

STANDING quietly outside the Western Pride bunker, Andrew Catton did what he always does reflecting on what just happened.

However, the latest Football Queensland Premier League encounter at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex provided something different.

Being the first higher level local derby in many years, the astute Pride coach had more than usual to ponder.

He had just watched his youth-laden team go down 2-1 to the well-organised Ipswich Knights after trailing by two goals in the first half.

"I'm just disappointed because they (the Knights) wanted it more than us in the first half,'' Catton said.

"They are just so dangerous when they win the ball and I can see why they are causing a lot of teams trouble.

"I thought in the second half we were outstanding.''

Western Pride head coach Andrew Catton.

After a halftime re-evaluation, Pride stepped it up and could easily have secured a draw.

"It is good for Ipswich football,'' Catton said, of having two strong local clubs engaging in a home city battle.

"That game deserved five times that many people (watching).

"It was a good game. Two teams for the most part trying to play. And even in the first half when we weren't at the same level as we were in the first half, we were still trying to play.

"We just weren't fast enough. We were just second in everything.

"In the second half, we were first to everything.''

Catton enjoyed some fine match-ups between former teammates at their respective clubs.

But as the former Ipswich Knights technical director continued his post-match reflection, he shared how highly he rated opposing midfielder Sho Otsuka.

Ipswich Knights Japanese recruit Sho Otsuka.

He said the Japanese recruit was "outstanding''.

"A lot of what we talked about was based around him before the game and we didn't tick those boxes,'' Catton said.

"He was easily the best player on the field in the first half and he just dominated.

"I'm not saying we deserved to win because I don't think we did but we deserved a bit more out of that.

"If we had it, I would have taken 2-2.''

Catton appreciated post-match support from regional football icon Kym Wickstein who helped create Western Pride.

"Everyone knows what he's done for the club and he just gave me some really kind words about the boys,'' Catton said.

"He just said be patient, and like me, he can see what we are putting together and I'm proud of them.

"We've played worse than that and won.''